By Eric Cox

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Reuters) - Michigan authorities on Tuesday said they have "no idea why" a 43-year-old man killed three Michigan State University students and wounded five others before turning the gun on himself, the latest in an epidemic of mass shootings on U.S. campuses.

The gunman, who shot himself to death after the rampage on Monday night, had no known affiliation to the university in East Lansing, about 90 miles (145 km) northwest of Detroit, Jim Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit office, said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Sophomore Claire Papoulias was sitting in the middle of her Cuban history class when the gunman entered her classroom. She said she dropped to the floor when she started hearing gunshots directly behind her head.

"I will never forget the screams of my classmates because they were screaming in pain for help," Papoulias said on NBC's Today show. "Someone was yelling that there was a shooter and everybody needed to get down on the ground, and at that moment I thought that I was going to die. I was so scared."

The five wounded students were in critical condition at E.W. Sparrow Hospital where surgery was performed on four of them, Dr. Denny Martin, the hospital's interim president and chief medical officer, said at a briefing as he struggled to keep his composure.

Officials declined to provide any details about the victims until family was notified.

"I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in our schools," Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who represents the area, said. "If this is not a wake-up call to do something, then I don't know what is."

The shooting took place about 30 miles south of Oxford, Michigan, where a teenaged gunman in 2021 used a semi-automatic handgun his father bought as a Christmas present to kill four students at the local high school.

'AMERICAN PROBLEM'

Monday's shooting came a day before the five-year anniversary of the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 students and teachers dead.

"Another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness is shattered by bullets and bloodshed. We know that this is a uniquely American problem," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during the briefing, noting that she spoke to President Joe Biden about the incident.

The gunman was identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae, said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the Michigan State University police force, at the morning briefing. Police have "no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight," Rozman told reporters.

At about 8:30 p.m. local time, police received a call that shots were fired in Berkey Hall, an academic building on the school's northern campus.

Officers arrived within minutes and found several people shot, including two who were deceased. Police then began receiving calls about another shooting at a nearby building, where officers found the third fatality, Rozman said.

Police located the suspect in Lansing at 11:35 p.m., about three hours after the first report of a shooting. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Rozman said.

About an hour earlier, MSU police had released two still images of the suspect from surveillance video that showed him walking into a building, then mounting a short flight of stairs, wearing a jacket, a baseball cap and a black mask over his lower face. He was holding what appeared to be a pistol in one hand.

Rozman credited a citizen who saw the photos with calling in a tip to police that led to authorities finding the gunman.

Authorities did not disclose the type of weapon the shooter used during the rampage, nor whether he was armed with more than one gun.

Students, faculty and residents in the surrounding off-campus neighborhoods of East Lansing were told by authorities to "shelter in place" during the manhunt. That advisory was lifted once the suspect's death was confirmed.

MSU officials said Monday night that all classes and school activities would be canceled for 48 hours at the university's flagship East Lansing campus.

(This story has been corrected to clarify the shooter used a semi-automatic handgun in paragraph 8)

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Rich McKay in Atlanta, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)