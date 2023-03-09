MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he discussed fentanyl and arms trafficking in a meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.

Lopez Obrador also said on Twitter the two talked about U.S. President Joe Biden's "decision to respect (Mexico's) sovereignty." Some Republican lawmakers have called on the U.S. military to intervene in Mexico after two Americans were killed last week in Mexico's northern state of Tamaulipas.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)