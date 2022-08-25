FILE PHOTO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visits El Salvador

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

 JOSE CABEZAS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was willing to resolve a trade dispute with the United States centering on his administration's energy policies.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he thought the U.S.-led demand for dispute settlement talks with Mexico should not have been launched. He said he believed the United States was also prepared to reach agreement.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Dave Graham)

