Migrants take part in a new U.S.-bound caravan in southern Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Migrants line up outside a migration institute office in Cerro Gordo as they participate in a caravan after growing impatience waiting for a humanitarian visa to cross the country and reach the US border, in Cerro Gordo in Huixtla near Tapachula, Mexico July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Torres

 STRINGER

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States agreed to "considerably" increase the number of work visas for Mexicans and Central Americans during high-level talks in Washington this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular news conference after meeting Biden in Washington on Tuesday, Lopez Obrador also said that planned investments by U.S. companies in Mexico worth around $40 billion between now and 2024 were largely in the energy sector.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments