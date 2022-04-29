U.S. President Biden hosts leaders of Canada and Mexico at White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

 JONATHAN ERNST

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed investments in Central America to curb migration from the region, Mexico's foreign minister said on Friday following a call between the two leaders.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that Lopez Obrador and Biden also discussed the Summit of the Americas, set to take place in Los Angeles in June.

Lopez Obrador announced earlier Friday that Ebrard would visit Washington on Monday to continue talks between the two countries.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments