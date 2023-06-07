MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday he would meet later in the day with the U.S. Transportation Secretary, appearing to refer to Pete Buttigieg, and discuss the country's efforts to recover a top air safety rating.

More than two years ago, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico to Category 2, restricting the ability of Mexican airlines to open new routes to the U.S.

The FAA wrapped up an audit into Mexico last week.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)