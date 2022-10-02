Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero

 HENRY ROMERO

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador congratulated Brazilian leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after he came first in an initial round of voting on Sunday but failed to secure enough support to win outright.

"Congratulations, brother and companion Lula. The people of Brazil demonstrated once again their democratic vocation and, in particular, their inclination for equality and justice," Lopez Obrador, a fellow leftist, said on Twitter.

Brazil's presidential election is headed for a run-off between Lula and current president Jair Bolsonaro.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments