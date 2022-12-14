FILE PHOTO: Members of a special unit of the Mexican Army leave a military zone to patrol as part of an operation to increase security after cartel gunmen clashed with federal forces, resulting in the release of Ovidio Guzman from detention, the son of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Culiacan, in Sinaloa state, Mexico October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo