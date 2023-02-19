(Reuters) - Meta Platforms on Sunday announced a subscription service, called Meta Verified, which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID and get a blue badge.

The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook also includes extra protection against impersonation and will be priced starting $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple's iOS system.

Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)