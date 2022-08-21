FILE PHOTO: U.S. House holds public hearing on Jan. 6, 2021, assault on Capitol

FILE PHOTO: Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during the fourth of eight planned public hearings of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A member of the U.S. congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol said on Sunday he was encouraged by Mike Pence's recent comments that the former vice president was willing to consider testifying before the committee.

"I was encouraged to hear it and I hope it meant what it sounded like it meant. We have been in discussion with the vice president's counsel for some time," U.S. Representative Adam Schiff said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Pence said on Wednesday he would consider testifying before the committee if asked.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

