FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt relief plan at the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to forgive federal student loan debt during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

 LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday lamented the nation's latest mass shooting after at least six people were gunned down at a Walmart Inc store in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night and called for gun reform action.

"Because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving," he said in a statement released by the White House. "We must come together as a nation... We must take greater action."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

