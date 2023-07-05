KYIV (Reuters) -A man who detonated a explosive device at a court in the Ukrainian capital died on Wednesday after barricading himself inside part of the building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, citing "preliminary information."

Two members of a special rapid response security forces unit were hurt during attempts to bring the man under control. Two loud noises were heard during the incident.

Klymenko, briefing reporters at the scene, said the man had "presumably...died from the explosive device".

Writing on the Telegram messaging app, he wrote: "According to preliminary information, he blew himself up."

Police rushed to the scene after reports of the explosion and ambulances were seen going in and out of the building.

Video footage showed at least one victim being carried out on a stretcher.

The Kyiv city military administration reported the initial explosion at 5.20 p.m. (1420 GMT) in the Shevchenkivskyi court in the centre of the capital.

The military administration also cited "preliminary information" and said the device was detonated in a court toilet by a man who had been taken to a court hearing.

In his statements, the minister made no mention of any link with Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

