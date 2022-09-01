FILE PHOTO: Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, attends a verdict hearing in a corruption case against her, in Kuala Lumpur

FILE PHOTO: Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to attend a verdict hearing in a corruption case against her, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

 HASNOOR HUSSAIN

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Thursday sentenced Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, to 10 years in prison for each of three bribery charges and fined her 970 million ringgit ($216.45 million).

Rosmah was found guilty on three charges of soliciting and receiving bribes to help a company win a $279 million solar power supply contract.

The jail terms are to run concurrently, the high court said.

($1 = 4.4815 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Ed Davies)

