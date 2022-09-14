Supporters of former President of Brazil and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest for democracy and against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo

FILE PHOTO: Hats of former President of Brazil and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are seen for sale during a protest for democracy and against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

 AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro has narrowed to 8 percentage points from 10 ahead of the October election, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed.

Lula is seen winning 42% support in a first-round vote against Bolsonaro's 34%, the poll said. They had 44% and 34%, respectively, a week ago.

In an expected run-off, Lula's voters' support fell by 3 percentage points to 48%, while Bolsonaro's increased by 1 point to 40%.

The poll found there was a 38% negative view of Bolsonaro's government, slightly down from 39% a week ago. The percentage of those who see the government in a positive light remained the same as last week, at 32%.

Pollster Quaest interviewed 2,000 voters in person between Sept. 10-13. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

