Presidential Debate ahead of the runoff election, in Sao Paulo

Former Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Brazil's President and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro attend a Presidential Debate ahead of the runoff election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

 MARIANA GREIF

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro has shrunk to 5 percentage points ahead of a runoff vote set for Oct. 30, a poll by Genial/Quaest showed on Wednesday.

Former President Lula has 47% voter support, down from the last week's 49%, while Bolsonaro gained 1 point to 42%.

Pollsters were widely criticized after the first-round vote for significantly underestimating support for Bolsonaro.

The survey by pollster Genial/Quaest interviewed 2,000 people between Oct. 16 and 18 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler)

