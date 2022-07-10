FILE PHOTO: A video of former U.S. President Donald Trump is played as Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the Trump administration, testifies during a House Select Committee public hearing that investigates the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, at the Capitol, in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2022. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS