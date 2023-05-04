NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Virgin Islands may serve legal papers on Larry Page as part of its lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co <JPM.N> over its ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a judge ruled on Thursday.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in federal court in Manhattan did not specify what information the U.S. Virgin Islands was seeking from Page, a co-founder of Google, which grew into a company called Alphabet Inc with Google as a unit.

The U.S. Virgin Islands accuses JPMorgan of missing red flags about Epstein's abuse of women on Little St. James, a private island he owned there.

The bank has said it should not be held liable for a former top executive's relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)