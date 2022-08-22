FILE PHOTO: Israel's Foreign Minister Lapid visits Turkey

FILE PHOTO: Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a news conference as he meets Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Turkey June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

 UMIT BEKTAS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office.

"The prime minister made clear to the president that Israel opposes a return to the deal and would not be obligated by such an agreement. Israel will continue to do everything to prevent Iran from attaining a nuclear capability," Lapid's office said.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alison Williams)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments