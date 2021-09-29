Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 71F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening followed by a few lingering showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.