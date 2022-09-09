(Reuters) - Kroger Co raised its expectations for annual same-store sales and profit on Friday, betting on demand for its groceries and household essentials that has not been dented by higher prices.

Shares of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based grocer that also topped quarterly sales estimates, rose 3.3% in premarket trading.

Grocery retailers tend to perform well in an economic turmoil, as cash-strapped consumers prioritize spending on food and household essentials over discretionary products.

Kroger has also benefited from demand for its store-brand cheese, meats and other groceries as rampant inflation pushes more Americans toward cheaper alternatives.

Same-store sales, excluding fuel, climbed 5.8% in the second quarter, compared with estimates of a 4.6% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The U.S. supermarket chain forecast adjusted same-store sales growth of 4% to 4.5% for fiscal 2022, compared with its prior outlook of a 2.5% to 3.5% increase.

The company forecast annual earnings per share between $3.95 and $4.05, compared with its prior outlook of $3.85 to $3.95.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments