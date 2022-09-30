MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia's top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines.

Russian has said that the ruptures appear to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism".

The European Union is investigating and has said it suspects sabotage.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments