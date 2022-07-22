FILE PHOTO: The Supreme Court in Washington

FILE PHOTO: The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

 Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - A Kentucky judge on Friday further barred the state from enforcing a ban on abortions triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn the 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade guaranteeing women nationally a right to obtain abortions.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry agreed with two abortion clinics, including a Planned Parenthood affiliate, that the ban and an separate law barring abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy likely violated the state's constitution.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments