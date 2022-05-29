FILE PHOTO: School shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas

FILE PHOTO: A girl pays respects at the memorial at Robb Elementary school, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 28, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

 MARCO BELLO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Sunday it will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people.

"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments