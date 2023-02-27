By Nathan Layne

(Reuters) -Lawyers for disbarred South Carolina lawyer Richard Alex Murdaugh said they planned to rest their case on Monday after calling three final witnesses, and secured the judge's approval for the jury to visit the scene of the double murders.

Before the jury was called in for the day, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian told Judge Clifton Newman it would be useful for jurors to visit Moselle, the family estate where prosecutors say Murdaugh killed his wife and son on June 7, 2021.

Newman said he would arrange a "jury view" of Moselle, without specifying when it would take place. Newman overruled an objection by lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, who said the estate looked different than it did in 2021 and a visit might require additional testimony from the state.

It was unclear how the visit would change the timeline of the trial, which reached a crescendo on Thursday and Friday when Murdaugh took the witness stand. While maintaining his innocence, he testified that he had lied about his whereabouts on the night his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were gunned down outside dog kennels on the estate.

After Newman's ruling on the visit to Moselle, Harpootlian called forensic pathologist Jonathan Eisenstat to the stand, the first of three witnesses before the defense rests. Waters said he would call several rebuttal witnesses and likely rest the prosecution's case on Tuesday afternoon.

Murdaugh during the trial has floated his own theory of who committed the murders, testifying on Friday that he believed someone angry over a deadly boating accident involving Paul had done so. He acknowledged that he lacked evidence to support that theory.

During his testimony, he said he had deceived law partners and clients out of huge sums of money to feed his drug habit, potentially undercutting his credibility with the jury. Waters has sought to portray Murdaugh as a serial liar who was under pressure due to mounting financial troubles in the months leading up to the killings.

He changed his account of his whereabouts after the jury saw cellphone video containing audio of Murdaugh's voice that placed him at the scene minutes before the time that investigators said his wife and son were killed.

The case has drawn intense media coverage, given the political influence of the Murdaugh legal family in South Carolina. Murdaugh, the scion of the family, was indicted by a grand jury in July and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Will Dunham and Bernadette Baum)