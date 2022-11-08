(Reuters) - A judge in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Tuesday rejected a Republican request to keep polls open past their usual closing time of 7 p.m. after electronic vote-counting machines malfunctioned at some precincts.

The judge said Republicans had provided no evidence that a voter was not able to cast a ballot because of the machine problems and noted that the lawsuit was filed late in the day despite the issues being known since the morning.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen; editing by Dan Whitcomb and Ross Colvin)

