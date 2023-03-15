By Gabriella Borter and Brendan Pierson

AMARILLO, Texas (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday questioned lawyers for President Joe Biden's administration on whether the regulatory approval given to the abortion pill mifepristone 22 years ago was proper as he considered a request by anti-abortion groups to ban sales of the drugs nationwide.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo also pressed the groups, led by Texas-based Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, to explain how he could reverse approval of a long-established drug. The judge raised the possibility of a more limited ruling keeping the drug on the market but reimposing some restrictions lifted by the Biden administration including requiring it to be dispensed in person rather than by mail.

The group and other plaintiffs are asking Kacsmaryk for a preliminary order halting sales of the drug nationwide - even in states where abortion is legal - while their lawsuit proceeds. The judge after a hearing lasting more than four hours said he would rule as soon as possible.

Erik Baptist, a lawyer with the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom representing the plaintiffs, said the scope of the judge's ruling should be "universal and nationwide."

The anti-abortion groups sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November, contending the agency used an improper process when it approved mifepristone in 2000 and did not adequately consider the drug's safety when used by girls under age 18 to terminate a pregnancy. Medication abortions, with mifepristone as part of the regimen, account for more than half of all U.S. abortions.

The judge questioned lawyers for Biden's administration on how the FDA accelerated its approval for mifepristone under a process typically used for drugs to treat HIV infection and other life-threatening illnesses.

Lawyers for the U.S. Justice Department and an attorney for mifepristone's manufacturer, Danco Laboratories, argued that the plaintiffs had no standing to bring the case, and said mifepristone had an impressive safety and efficacy record.

"Public interest here would be dramatically harmed" if it were banned, Justice Department attorney Julie Straus Harris told the judge.

Kacsmaryk's eventual ruling in the matter is likely to be appealed immediately by the losing side to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, with the U.S. Supreme Court a possible next step after that.

Biden's administration, responding to the lawsuit, has said that the drug's approval was well supported by science, and that the challenge comes much too late.

This is shaping up as the most consequential abortion case since the U.S. Supreme Court, powered by a conservative majority, last year overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had recognized a constitutional right to abortion. Twelve of the 50 states now ban abortion outright while some others prohibit it after a certain length of pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

Abortion rights supporters protested outside the courthouse on Wednesday morning, including one dressed as a kangaroo and carrying a gavel, suggesting that the hearing was a "kangaroo court."

Kacsmaryk had sought to keep news of the hearing from becoming public for as long as possible by delaying posting notice of when it would occur on the court's docket and asking lawyers to keep it secret. The judge cited death threats and harassment directed at the court during the case and a wish to avoid disruption. The unusual move drew an objection from several media organizations.

Mifepristone is available under the brand name Mifeprex and as a generic. Used in conjunction with another drug called misoprostol, it is approved to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks of a pregnancy. The FDA in January said that the government for the first time will allow mifepristone to be dispensed at retail pharmacies.

By suing in Amarillo, where the Alliance had been incorporated just three months earlier, the plaintiffs ensured that the case would go before Kacsmaryk, a conservative former Christian activist appointed to the bench by Republican former President Donald Trump. His courthouse has become a favored destination for Republicans seeking to challenge aspects of Democrat Biden's agenda.

The 5th Circuit also has a conservative reputation, with more than two-thirds of its judges appointed by Republican presidents. The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

The FDA said in a January court filing that the "public interest would be dramatically harmed" by pulling mifepristone from the market, forcing women to have unnecessary surgical abortions and greatly increasing wait times at already overburdened clinics.

Major medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, have weighed in on the side of the FDA, saying mifepristone "has been thoroughly studied and is conclusively safe."

(Reporting Gabriella Borter in Amarillo, Texas and Brendan Pierson in New York; Additional reporting by Liliana Salgado in Amarillo; Editing by Will Dunham and Alexia Garamfalvi)