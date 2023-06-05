By Moira Warburton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that he was not seeking public office as he met with a group of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to discuss economic matters.

Dimon told reporters he was not in Washington to discuss a possible political career and said he was not considering a run for president.

"I am not," Dimon told reporters ahead of the meeting. "I don't know why I have to answer that question anymore."

The company said on Monday that Dimon does not intend to run for office after speculation in recent days about his potential political aspirations. Dimon said last week he might consider a position in the public sector someday.

Dimon was on Capitol Hill to meet with the New Democrat Coalition, a group of centrist House Democrats.

"We're talking about helping grow our economy and make it more prosperous for everybody," Dimon said as he entered the closed-door meeting.

Bloomberg reported last month that Dimon, along with other banking executives, met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, to discuss the federal debt ceiling.

