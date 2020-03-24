Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, walks past Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto, right, to attend a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Hashimoto said the global pandemic of coronavirus infections should end before Japan can proceed with hosting the Tokyo Olympic Games, after the meeting. Tokyo's organizers and International Olympic Committee are discussing a possible postponement and other scenarios. Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach are expected to hold telephone talks later Tuesday. At left is Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.