Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is proposing a one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
After reaching an agreement with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday, the leader noted that a delay in the games is inevitable if they cannot safely proceed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"I proposed to Mr Bach that we postpone the Games for a year. He 100 per cent agrees with me," Abe said in a statement.
The move will be made official during an IOC executive board meeting next week. The likely decision to move the event to 2021 came after countries such as Canada and Australia pulled out of the Olympics earlier this week. It also followed a statement from IOC member Dick Pound, who indicated on Monday that a "postponement has been decided" but that the group still needed to nail down the "parameters."
The Olympics have never been postponed before. However, they were canceled in 1916, 1940, and 1944 during World War I and World War II.