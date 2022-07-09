By Elaine Lies and Satoshi Sugiyama
TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) -Japan's ruling coalition was projected to keep its majority in the upper house of parliament on Sunday, two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dominant politician and power broker.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, of which Abe was a senior figure, and its junior coalition partner Komeito were on track to win between 69 and 83 seats out of the 125 contested in Sunday's vote, according to NHK exit polls.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving modern leader, was gunned down on Friday during a speech in support of a local candidate in the western city of Nara, a killing the political establishment condemned as an attack on democracy itself.
