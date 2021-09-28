Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.