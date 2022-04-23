TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's coast guard was searching off the northern island of Hokkaido after a sightseeing boat with 26 people on board went missing on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Authorities lost contact with the ship after receiving word from the crew that water had started to flood into the stern of the vessel early on Saturday afternoon, NHK said. There were a total of 24 passengers, including two children, as well as two crew members on board, NHK said.
(Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)