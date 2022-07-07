FILE PHOTO: Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, returns to the hearing room following a recess during a House Select Committee public hearing to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, at the Capitol, in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2022. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS