FILE PHOTO: A never before seen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump rehearsing a speech, where he refused to admit a day after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that the 2020 election was over and that he had lost, is played on a screen during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein