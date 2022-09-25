Snap election in Italy

Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station during the snap election in Rome, Italy September 25, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

 YARA NARDI

ROME (Reuters) - A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party looks set to win a majority in the next parliament, exit polls said on Sunday after voting ended in an Italian national election.

An exit poll for state broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties, that also includes Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, won between 41 and 45%, enough to guarantee control of both houses of parliament.

Italy's electoral law favours groups that manage to create pre-ballot pacts, giving them an outsized number of seats by comparison with their vote tally. Full results are expected by early Monday.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Keith Weir)

