ROME (Reuters) - Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's health conditions are "very serious," Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said on Monday.

Reuters is checking the report.

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing Gianluca Semeraro)