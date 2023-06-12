Daily Weather Report Powered By:
FILE PHOTO: Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on following a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's health conditions are "very serious," Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said on Monday.
Reuters is checking the report.
(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing Gianluca Semeraro)
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only