WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when the expected 2024 presidential candidate visits Israel this week, Netanyahu said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

DeSantis is traveling abroad this week to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom. The visit to Israel coincides with protests over Netanyahu's plans to tighten controls on the country's Supreme Court.

Netanyahu, asked by CBS whether he would meet with DeSantis, replied: "Of course, I'll meet with everyone. Why not? I'll meet with Republican governors and Democratic governors."

