GAZA/CAIRO (Reuters) - Israel and Gaza militant groups have agreed to an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire that will start at 2200 local (1900 GMT), two Palestinian officials told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other officials.

Cairo called on all sides to adhere to the agreement, Egypt's Al-Qahera News television channel reported.

