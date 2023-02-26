AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian officials pledged to work towards reviving efforts to reach a "just and lasting peace" deal at the end of talks in Aqaba, saying on Sunday they would work closely to prevent "further violence".

Israel was committed to stop "discussing setting up any new settlement units for four months and stop approving any new settlements for six months", the joint statement said.

The statement came at the end of a meeting also attended by U.S., Egyptian and Jordanian officials in the Jordanian city, as concerns mount over an escalation of violence in the run-up to the holy Muslim month of Ramadan that begins in late March.

