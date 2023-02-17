BEIRUT (Reuters) -An Islamic State group leader was killed and four U.S. troops wounded in a U.S. helicopter raid in northeast Syria, U.S. Central Command said on Friday.

It said a raid the previous day targeted and killed a "senior leader" named as Hamza al-Homsi who oversaw the group's network in eastern Syria.

Four U.S. personnel and a dog working with the unit were wounded, but all were in a stable condition, U.S. Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said.

Buccino said the raid was carried out with the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance led by Kurdish fighters that has waged a years-long campaign against Islamic State in the north.

No SDF fighters or civilians were wounded in the raid, he said. A separate raid also killed an Islamic State assassination cell leader, Buccino added, without going into further detail.

Islamic State named a new top leader in December after its former chief killed himself during a raid in southern Syria.

(Reporting by Maya GebeilyEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Andrew Heavens)