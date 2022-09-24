FILE PHOTO: A computer engineer checks equipment at an internet service provider in Tehran February 15, 2011

FILE PHOTO: A computer engineer checks equipment at an internet service provider in Tehran February 15, 2011. Picture taken February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

 Caren Firouz

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Saturday criticised a U.S. move to make exceptions to sanctions in order to help provide internet to Iranians during nationwide protests, state media reported.

It said this was in line with Washington's hostile stance towards Tehran.

"By reducing the severity of a number of communications sanctions - while maintaining maximum pressure - the U.S. is seeking to advance its goals against Iran," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments