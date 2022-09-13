VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran is not "a willing partner" in indirect talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States told a meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors on Tuesday.

"We stand ready to quickly implement a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA. What we lack is a willing partner in Iran," the U.S. statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors meeting said.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Chris Reese)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments