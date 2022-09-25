Iranian FM Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Ankara

FILE PHOTO; Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

 CAGLA GURDOGAN

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. support for "rioters" is contrary to Washington's diplomatic stance towards Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Sunday.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every nation. However, the U.S. involvement in Iran's affairs and support to 'rioters' in implementing their destabilisation project is in clear conflict with Washington's diplomatic messages to Iran regarding the necessity of a nuclear deal and establishing stability in the region," Amirabdollahian said.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by David Clarke)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments