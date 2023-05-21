(Reuters) -Meta Platform Inc's Instagram was down for thousands of users on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 180,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram at the peak of the outage, with over 24,000 users in Canada and over 56,000 users in Britain reporting problems.

Instagram did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom Hogue)