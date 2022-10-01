(Corrects spelling of 'police' in first paragraph)
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's police chief in East Java province said on Sunday that 127 people had died and 180 were injured after a crowd stampede during crowd trouble at a football match.
Supporters from the losing side had invaded the pitch and authorities had fired tear gas, leading to a crowd stampede and cases of suffocation, Nico Afinta told reporters.
