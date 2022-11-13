G20 summit in Bali

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Indonesia President Joko Widodo ahead of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo told U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday that he expected the G20 summit to deliver concrete partnerships that might help global economic recovery.

"We hope the G20 summit can deliver concrete partnerships that can help the world in its economic recovery," Widodo said at the start of their bilateral meeting on the island of Bali, where the summit is taking place this week.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

