(Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role," Modi said in the interview, ahead of his visit to the U.S. this week that is billed as a turning point for bilateral relations.

