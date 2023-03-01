NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on world leaders to find "common ground" on divisive issues on Thursday as he inaugurated a ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 bloc where Russia's year-long war in Ukraine is taking centre-stage.

"We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can," Modi said in a video message that was broadcast before the first sesssion of the foreign ministers' meeting in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

