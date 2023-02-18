By Humeyra Pamuk

MUNICH (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Chinese counterpart Wang Yi of consequences should Beijing provide material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a "candid" conversation on the sidelines of a global security conference, U.S. officials said.

The top diplomats of the two superpowers met at an undisclosed location in Munich, with the State Department only confirming the meeting, which lasted about an hour, only after it had taken place.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught since Washington said China flew a spy balloon over the continental U.S. before American fighter jets shot it down on President Joe Biden's orders. The dispute also came at a time when the West is closely watching Beijing's response to the Ukraine war.

Speaking to reporters in a briefing call, a senior State Department official said China was trying to "have it both ways" by claiming it wants to contribute to peace and stability but at the same time taking "concerning" steps to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"(The) secretary was quite blunt in warning about the implications and consequences of China providing material support to Russia or assisting Russia with systematic sanctions evasion," the senior official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

In an interview with NBC News, Blinken said Washington has information that China might provide lethal war assistance to Russia.

The West has been wary of China's response to the Ukraine war, with some warning that a Russian victory would color China's actions toward Taiwan. China has refrained from condemning the war or calling it an "invasion."

Earlier, speaking at a panel at the conference, Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.

He also said there were "some forces that seemingly don't want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon," without specifying to whom he was referring.

NO APOLOGY

Blinken and Wang's meeting came hours after the top Chinese diplomat took a swipe at the United States, accusing it of violating international norms with "hysterical" behavior by shooting down the balloon.

The balloon's flight this month over U.S. territory triggered an uproar in Washington and prompted Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. That Feb. 5-6 trip would have been the first by a U.S. secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilize increasingly fraught ties.

"To have dispatched an advanced fighter jet to shoot down a balloon with a missile, such behavior is unbelievable, almost hysterical," Wang said on Saturday.

"There are so many balloons all over the world, and various countries have them, so is the United States going to shoot all of them down?" he said.

In the interview with NBC, Blinken said that during their meeting Wang did not apologize for the balloon's flight through U.S. airspace.

Blinken was "very direct and candid" throughout the meeting and repeatedly underscored to Wang that the violation of U.S. sovereignty caused by Beijing's spy balloon must never happen again, the senior State Department official said.

Washington had been hoping to put a "floor" under relations that hit a dangerous low in August with China's reaction to a Taiwan visit by then-U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China reacted angrily when the U.S. military shot down the 200-foot (60-meter) balloon on Feb. 4, saying it was for monitoring weather conditions and had blown off course. But Washington said it clearly was a surveillance balloon with a massive undercarriage holding electronics.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Ryan Woo, Trevor Hunnicutt, Sabine Siebold, Andrew Gray, Alexander Ratz, John Irish, Andreas Rinke, Jonathan Landay; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson, Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis)