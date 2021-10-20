Taliban fighter Abdul Qayum from Helmand province walks next to former a soldier from the old Afghan Army Khair Mohammad who lost both legs in a mine blast during a session to get used to their new leg prothesis at a rehabilitation center in Kabul, Afghanistan October 14, 2021. Taliban fighters are now getting used to new artificial limbs alongside soldiers of the army they fought to defeat. Picture taken October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva