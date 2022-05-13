Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula in San Antonio

FILE PHOTO: Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

 KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration will outline a plan next week to streamline imports of infant formula, the agency's chief said on Friday, adding that the action along with others would "help dramatically improve the supply in the U.S. in a matter of weeks."

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, in a series of posts on Twitter, said the health regulator would work with manufacturers and others to ensure baby formula product brought in from overseas meets U.S. safety and other standards.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

